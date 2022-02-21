"We are a Christian church," said Greg Carder, Pastor of Encounter Church. "We love God, we love the Bible. We believe in Jesus."
Encounter Church just welcomed dozens to its first worship at Saint John's Reformed Church in Sinking Spring.
"We just had the best time," said Carder. "We got a lot of really positive feedback, people in the community seemed excited about what we're doing."
It began with a small group that wanted to worship in a new way.
"The bulk of our launch team has grown up in a Christian church," said Carder, "and they were looking for something different."
Carder said people had told him they were bored when they went to church, something he says broke his heart. "We didn't want to be bored in church," he told WFMZ's Jim Vasil. "We wanted to be participating, we wanted to be active, we wanted to participate in worship in creative ways."
Every Sunday brings a different type of service: Worship and Prayer, Worship and a Sermon, Communion as a Shared Meal and Serve Sunday.
"It's not that we were necessarily running away from a particular model," said Carder, "but we were running towards a model that would engage people, particularly those who are the creative learners."
"What we're doing is trying to do our best to serve God and to stay faithful to the scriptures and worship Him," said Carder.