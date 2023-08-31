READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioner Lucine E. Sihelnik reminded constituents Thursday during a commissioner’s board meeting, that if they would like to make comment with the Board of Elections concerning a proposal to change the date of Pennsylvania’s presidential primary, they should attend an upcoming Board of Elections meeting.

A bill coming from a state Senate committee proposed to change the date of the primary from the currently scheduled April 23 to March 19.

"If you're following that, you may also know that Senator Judy Schwank is a supporter and she's also the chair of the Jewish Legislative Caucus,” Sihelnick said. "And so the discussion is really around whether we should we change that date of the primary moving forward. So, if you're interested, I know you can bring that with your comments to the Board of Elections. I know we will consider that in conversation as it approaches finality and consideration.”

The bill would have to be approved by the state House and Senate for it to reach the desk of Gov. Josh Shapiro, who said he supports the change.

While moving the date up a month would give Pennsylvania more prominence in the presidential primary cycle, one of the problems with the 2024 date is that it conflicts with the observance of Passover.

Passover is observed a little later than usual in 2024 — from April 22 until April 30.

“That really does affect in our constituents a bit, with their availability to go and vote and participate in that right to vote on that day because of the observance of their holiday, but also it affects their ability to work at the polls,” Sihelnick said. “There's always a call out through Berks County Election Services Department for poll workers and judges, and for the community to be involved.

Thursday’s elections board meeting was cancelled, but next scheduled meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 12:15 p.m.

The elections board typically meets on Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. on an as-needed basis.

4H building lease termination

In other business, the commissioners voted to authorize an agreement to terminate the existing lease between the county and the Pennsylvania State University on behalf of the Berks County 4H building in Bern Township.

In a separate motion, a resolution was approved to authorize the Chief Operations Officer to execute agreements with users of the building.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said that while the actions may sound confusing, there is no reason for concerns.

“We've had a 4H Center behind the Ag Center for decades,” Leinbach explained. “Early this year, Penn State reached out and the Penn State Extension reached out to the county and said they wanted to get out of that building.”

Leinbach said Penn State no longer wanted to maintain the building and asked for the county to take it over.

“I want to assure people there's no issue between Penn State Extension and the County of Berks; we have a great relationship,” Leinbach emphasized. “They are key players in our ag center, and they will remain in our AG center.”

“The county will be taking (that building) over and really over the next number of months we'll be determining the highest and best use for that,” he added.

Larry Medaglia, the deputy Chief Operating Officer, said the county is making sure that the transition is seamless.

“The different groups that come and utilize the 4H Center will be able to continue to do so,” Medaglia said.