READING, Pa. | Berks County Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said he is encouraged for the potential future of Kaercher Creek Park in Windsor Township, but remains cautious.
Barnhardt made a statement Thursday following public comment from Reading resident Becky Ellis on the topic.
“As quoted per the Environmental Protection Agency, 'Now that the soil contamination has been addressed, the stakeholders agreed that Kaercher Creek Park can safely be reopened to the public,'” Ellis said. “The decision to reopen the park lies with Berks County. It will be up to the county to discuss with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to determine how to reopen the park.”
The county had previously chosen not to renew a lease with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission because of lead contamination problems from a former battery site in the borough, citing a lack of compensation for the losses in the lease agreement.
Ellis, who is also a member of the Reading School Board, has frequently commented and criticized the county’s failure to reopen the park, located near Hamburg.
Last year, county Solicitor Christine Sadler explained that county needed the fish and boat commission to take responsibility for future clean-up efforts because of potential exposure for the county.
On Thursday, Barnhardt confirmed that the commissioners are coordinating a meeting with the Fish and Boat Commission, but a meeting has not yet been scheduled.
But Barnhardt corrected Ellis’ assumption that the county can reopen the park.
“I don’t understand the question that the ‘stakeholders agreed,’” he said. “All you had was an email from the EPA with an assertion that the area remediated is safe and has low lead levels.”
Barnhardt said that doesn’t change anything about the county’s position.
“The ongoing issues we have had is where there could be other (contaminated) sites in the entire area and not just the area covered over with dirt a few years ago,” Barnhardt said.
Barnhardt said he is encouraged that the Fish and Boat Commission has new leadership, including a new executive director, solicitor and engineer.
“We have a lot to talk about with the fish and boat commission and are willing to sit down and hear their proposals,” he said. “But we have to maintain that we are looking out for the interest of all the residents of Berks County and making sure we’re not getting into something we can’t get out of, if in the future there is a new emergence of lead from battery cases. We will be treading very lightly, but encouraged with new direction of new leadership.”
“It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, but it’s a better situation than we had a few years ago,” Barnhardt added.
Other news
In other news, the commissioners appointed former city solicitor A. Elizabeth Kraft as assistant county solicitor at an annual rate of $78,000.
Kraft will replace Cody Kauffman who was recently promoted.
Kraft remains at the center of ongoing litigation with the city because she has alleged in a law suit that Reading’s mayor Eddie Moran violated the city’s Home Rule Charter by firing her.
Moran reportedly fired Kraft on Feb. 23 without any advance warning or explanation.
The commissioners did not address the city matter and did not comment on Kraft’s appointment.