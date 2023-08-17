READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach reported at a commissioner’s meeting on Thursday that on Aug. 15 the Reading Regional Airport Authority took a critical step “to the future economic strength and growth of the airport.”

Leinbach explained that the authority – which consists of the County Commissioners and two county administrators – approved two agreements to purchase existing FBO’s at the airport.

The acronym FBO stands for fixed based operator, which is a commercial operation that provides aviation services to both major and small airports and hangars.

The current FBO’s at the airport are Reading Jet Center and Millennium Aviation.

Leinbach said the agreements to purchase those two entities were approved Tuesday and will now be sent from the authority solicitor to the operators for their signatures.

The purchase prices - which have been in negotiations between the authority and the operators for several months - are $9.1 million for Reading Jet Center and $4.7 million for Millennium Aviation

“That will lead to completion of the financing which will be done via a bond versus bank financing,” Leinbach said. “The reason we chose a bond financing over 20 years is that bond financing will save approximately $3 million, and that is significant.”

Leinbach also noted that the financing will not involve and Berks County money.

“We are not putting any money into the airport from the county standpoint,” he said. “The business plan that has been put together shows that the acquisition of these two FBO's can fully fund the bond over the next 20 years. We're extremely excited about this.”

Leinbach said the closing date is set for January.

In October of last year, the commissioners announced a decision for the county to take over control of the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township to improve operations and enhance revenue.

But that decision was a mutual agreement with the previous authority, which had raised the idea of having the county takeover operations of the airfield in 2021.