READING, Pa. –Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach took some time at the weekly commissioner’s meeting to give an update on the progress of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority.

The authority is a tri-county effort between Berks, Chester and Montgomery Counties to restore passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia.

Leinbach said a key component to the entire process is an application the authority will submit next week to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

The application will determine if the SRPRA project will be accepted into the FRA’s Corridor Identification Development Program (CIDP).

“The main item that we're involved in right now is an application process for CIDP program through the Federal Railroad Administration,” Leinbach said. “This is a pathway for all of the inner-city corridor projects to potentially receive funding and be approved in this program. This is a critical next step.”

If the SRPRA is not accepted into the progam, Leinbach said that scenario would place all efforts for the project on hold until the next round of funding is made available.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we stand a very good chance of being selected, but the bottom line is that there’s going to be way more applicants than there are available funds,” Leinbach added.

If approved, the SRPRA would receive a $500,000 grant with no match required.

The purpose of that money will be to develop the scope, schedule, cost and estimate to prepare what is called a service development plan.

Part II of the program would be to prepare a service development plan, which has no ceiling for the funds needed, but requires a 10% match.

The service development plan would include studying: the rationale, goals and objectives, planning methodology, demand and revenue forecasts, operational analysis, station and access analysis, conceptual engineering and capital programming, and a public benefits analysis.

The work would be triggered by an announcement (expected by mid to late summer) from the FRA on whether the SRPRA is accepted into the project.

If that happens, Leinbach said the preliminary design and engineering should take most of 2024, with final design and engineering taking place in 2025.

Leinbach said at this point, there is no way to project a timeline for construction or related issues.

But in mid 2025, Leinbach said the authority agreement has a clause which will require all three counties to vote on whether to reauthorize the authority, which at that point, would be for the standard authority life of 50 years.

“And as you can see, assuming the Corridor ID program is successful, we should have quite a bit of information in our hands at that point in time,” Leinbach said.