READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioner Michael S. Rivera on Thursday warned county residents about a current phone scam which makes reference to the county sheriff's office.
Rivera reported that individuals have been receiving calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, demanding they meet them in front of the county services center to pay them money.
Rivera said he has spoken to the county sheriff, who said he is aware of the scam and advises anyone who gets the call to contact the county district attorney’s office.
“But if you receive a call and have concerns, state that you will hang up and call the sheriff’s office,” Rivera said.
Rivera reported an individual he spoke to was asked to bring $2,000 to the service’s center.
Also at the weekly commissioners meeting, Brian Gottschall, director of the Berks County department of emergency services, reported that COVID-19 case counts have drastically fallen and are now at the same level where they were at this same time last summer.
While it remains a possibility, Gottschall said there should not be concerns about a seasonal uptick in the fall because of the prevalence of available testing and the large number of vaccinated individuals.
Gottschall reported that the county needs 18,600 additional residents over the age of 18 to begin the COVID-19 vaccination process so that the county can meet the desired CDC and state goal of having 70% of the population being fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, Gottschall said the Centers for Disease Control reported that Berks County has 52.8% of the population fully vaccinated, and 64.3% of the population who have had the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Gottschall also reported that he spoke with leadership at the local hospitals this week who reported that in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, there were zero patients in-house with known COVID, and that throughout the entire system at Tower Health, there were zero cases of COVID patients in intensive care units.