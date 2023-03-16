READING, Pa. –Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach made a request Thursday that the county put a hold on the distribution of any remaining American Rescue Plan funds (ARPA).

Leinbach noted he was making the request to have emergency funding available for any county needs.

“As we look at some of the economic challenges that our country is facing, as well as different parts of the world, looking over the last two years have been a very rough economic road,” Leinbach said. “Inflation continues to be a challenge. And even more recently, I hesitate to call it a banking crisis at this point, but there is clearly a banking challenge and it is way beyond the Silicon Valley Bank in California.”

“The county still has some ARPA dollars left, and I am officially asking that Berks County consider not distributing any additional ARPA dollars (and) to hold those dollars for any county needs that may come up,” he said.

Leinbach gave an assurance that there is no current economic crisis in Berks County.

“You have to read what's happening around you,” Leinbach noted. “We don't have a crisis here at this point, but we need to act based on what we see on the horizon. If you don't read what's coming, you're going to get blindsided and not be prepared. So, I think it's important that we step back, that we look at the financial situation as it exists and preserve those dollars for important and critical county needs.”

The commissioners did not have a discussion or make any comments regarding Leinbach’s request, but Leinbach said there would be more information made available in the near future.

Berks County received a total of $81.8 million from ARPA funds and has until the end of 2024 to commit the funds and until the end of 2026 to expend the funds.

It is unclear as to how much of that allocation is remaining or how Leinbach’s request would meet the federal guidelines for the funding deadlines.

In other business, the commissioners voted to appoint Jonathan Heintzman to the position of public relations officer, at an annual salary of a$80,000, effective April 24.

Heintzman currently serves as the senior manager of public relations and communications at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.

Heintzman will replace Stephanie Weaver who transferred to become the county’s assistant director of election services.