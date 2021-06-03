READING, Pa. | Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said Thursday he wanted to clear up some misinformation that has suggested the commissioners are clear to reopen Kaercher Creek Park in Windsor Township.
Last year the county had chosen not to renew a lease with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission because of lead contamination problems from a former battery site, citing a lack of indemnification in a proposed lease agreement.
The county was prepared to sign a 20-year agreement with the fish and boat commission that would have paid them $20,000 a year,” Leinbach said. “However, we needed to be indemnified from any pre-existing environmental issues. Surprisingly to us, in the last clean-up effort, we as a county were held responsible for battery casings.”
Leinbach said the county walked away from the potential agreement because the legal team from the fish and boat commission told the county it would absolutely not indemnify the county.
“It’s a not a poverty issue,” Leinbach added. “It’s a responsibility issue. It’s important for people to understand the facts. I understand the value [of the park] and I support it, but we have to act responsibly and that’s what we’re doing.”
Several members of the public have recently suggested the commissioners could re-open the park –located near Hamburg- because of an email from a representative of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Tim Mazaika, Windsor Township, and a representative of a volunteer group known as Friends of Kaercher Creek, addressed the email during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“The EPA stated: ‘Now that the soil contamination has been addressed, the stakeholders agreed that Kaercher Creek Park can safely be reopened to the public. The decision to reopen the park lies with Berks County,’ ” Mazaika said.
“Now that the EPA has signed off on the safety at Kaercher Creek Park, Berks County representatives have new leverage in their dispute with Fish & Boat,” Mazaika added. “We encourage thoughtful and serious discussions by both parties and a cooperative restoration of Kaercher Creek Park to the beauty it once held.”
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt further clarified the EPA statement.
“This whole indemnification dealt with the entire tract, which is hundreds of acres,” Barnhardt said. “We don’t know what’s under the ground in parts of that area.”
“As far as they [the EPA] were concerned, the area covered over with dirt is ok,” Barnhardt said. “It’s not as easy as an email saying the EPA is ok with the cleanup.”
Both Barnhardt and Leinbach said the commissioners will soon be meeting with the new leadership at the fish and boat commission.
“There is new leadership and we want to find out from them, but they would have to tell us something critically different from what they previously told us,” Barnhardt said.
Mazaika called the indemnification issue a smoke screen.
“The constant repetitiveness of indemnification regarding Kaercher Creek Park has morphed into a smoke screen for the majority who've watched this situation since 2014,” Mazaika said. “If this is merely an issue of the county being broke and not able to afford it, please be publicly honest about that with taxpayers and voters. Millions of dollars have been poured into the acquisition and upgrades of Antietam (Lake Park in Lower Alsace Township), while Kaercher Creek Park has been ignored and left to deteriorate. We wonder what the county's response will be when battery casings are found at Antietam; it’s only a matter of time.”
Leinbach and Barnhardt explained they have a responsibility to all taxpayers in Berks County to protect them from litigation that could result from the lack of the indemnification.
“It’s not an easy process,” Barnhardt added. “There are critical components to this effort. It’s not that simple as going back to normal because of an email from EPA.”
Commissioner Michael S. Rivera said the whole issue predates his time on the board, but thanked his fellow commissioners for doing what was fiscally responsible.
In other news, during his weekly COVID-19 update report, Brian Gottschall, director of the Berks County department of emergency services, said COVID-19 case numbers are now down to a level where they were at the end of last September.
“We need to look at smooth statistics and not get alarmed by slight bumps in numbers,” Gottschall said. “We are still seeing periodic deaths, but that line continues to flatten.”
Gottschall emphasized that the county needs 45,000 additional residents over the age of 18 to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
As of May 28, 45.9% of the population – or 153,491 residents- have been fully vaccinated.
The 45,000 number would bring the county’s statistics to 70% of the population being fully vaccinated; a desired goal set by the state.
In other business Thursday, the commissioners approved a lease agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture for office space in the Berks County agricultural building, Bern Township.
The 3-year agreement begins Jan. 1, 2022 at a monthly rate of $4,738.