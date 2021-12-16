MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday night to adopt a final 2022 budget of $576.6 million that does not require any tax increase.
Robert Patrizio, the county's chief financial officer, outlined some changes to the spending plan since he first presented it on Nov. 18.
Patrizio said revenues increased by $900,000 because of underestimated real estate taxes, a state aging services block grant allocation and the decision to use American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 contract tracing and the county COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Expenses increase by $800,000 because of aging services being given authority to spend its allocations, startup costs for the Tri-County Rail Authority and personnel costs.
Patrizio said the changes were insignificant to a budget of $576 million and did not rise to the level of having to readvertise the budget and allow an additional public inspection period.
The county portion of property owners' real estate tax bills will continue to be billed at 7.65 mills.
The rate means the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to pay $765.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said that although he supported the budget, he objected to a $500,000 allocation to the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance.
"I will again voice my displeasure of the allocation of $500,000 to the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance," Barnhardt said. "We struggled to try and get a contract (with the GRCA) in March of this year and I asked for a six-month update in August as to the actual allocation of that money and how it was being impactful with economic development."
Barnhardt said he has not received any substantial information.
"We have, in the course of the past year, added three staff members: two in economic development and one in agricultural," he continued. "To be fiscally conservative and making sure we are managing the tax base as prudently as possible, I have the feeling that we are doing some duplication of services, or maybe some services are not being done at all."
Barnhardt went on, "We shifted expenses that were normally done by the Berks Economic Partnership and the Greater Reading Economic Partnership over to the county, but we continue to fund excessive money to the chamber."
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said during the course of the meeting he sent an email to the president of the GRCA with a request for the commissioners to have an in-person presentation in early 2022.
"Let's see what their report has to say," Leinbach said. "They owe us a definitive public report."
Thursday’s meeting was held at 7 p.m. rather than the usual 10 a.m. meeting time because it was scheduled as the county's second "On the Road" commissioners' meeting. and was being hosted by Muhlenberg Township.
However, the meeting was done completely virtually because of a concern over escalating COVID-19 cases.
Michael Malinowski, chair of the Muhlenberg Township Board of Commissioners, offered a welcome to the commissioners in a virtual message.
During the meeting, the commissioners voted to approve the on-the-road meetings for 2022.
The on-location evening meetings will be held at: Hamburg High School on March 31, Cumru Township on June 30, Birdsboro Borough Hall on Sept. 29 and Rockland Township on Dec. 15.
The budget-approval meeting is usually the commissioners' last meeting of the year, but Leinbach said a very brief meeting will be held on Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. to deal with some year-end business.