READING, Pa. – With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Berks County, the county commissioners on Thursday pledged to continue fighting for additional federal funding for COVID relief.
“We have been very outspoken about Berks County needing additional direct funding to deal with the COVID issue,” said Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach.
Wyomissing resident Jane Palmer said the need in the community is great.
“As we enter the winter season and see record high COVID-19 cases, we are seeing working people still struggling and homes valued at half-a-million dollars being offered at sheriff sales,” Palmer said. “Business as usual is not enough; proactive measures are essential. Will you add your voices to equitable COVID relief?”
Leinbach said the commissioners are requesting the congressional delegation representing Berks County to support additional funding.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said the county is short at least $7.5 million in federal dollars to assist small businesses.
“When we did our community needs assessment in July, we had projected a need for $72 million based on population,” Barnhardt said. “We were short-changed. We are going into January, February, March and April and beyond with no safety net.”
Leinbach pointed out that that Berks County received $38 million in CARES Act money because its population fell below the 500,000 level.
“Lancaster County had just over 500,000 people and received $95 million,” Leinbach said. “Based on that, we estimated that we should have received between $72 and $75 million.”
Leinbach said the 500,000-population number was arbitrary and made no sense.
“We continue to advocate (for funding),” Leinbach said. “I do a lot of work through the National Association of Counties. Right now, there is a bi-partisan effort in the U.S. Senate to put out $904 billion.”
“We saw in every way possible to make sure that we were helping people that hadn’t been helped by other CARES Act money or other federal programs,” he added. “We were looking for businesses and organizations falling through the cracks and there are a lot more of them than we realized when we first began the effort.”
Also related to the pandemic, Leinbach announced the Pennsylvania Department of Health will be conducting another round of mobile testing in the county, similar to what was done earlier in the fall.
Although no dates have yet been set, Leinbach said the county will do everything it can to promote the times and location of the testing.
In other news, the commissioners voted to:
- Appoint Pamela Shupp Menet, the county’s deputy chief administrative officer, to the Reading Regional Airport Authority for a five-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025. Barnhart said she will bring a different viewpoint for economic development to the authority.
- Approve an agreement for the management and maintenance of the Berks County Youth Recreational Facility Fields with The Big Show Sports Complex, LLC, Wayne, Delaware County. The 15-year agreement will end on Dec. 31, 2035. Leinbach said the agreement is not a way for the county to cut costs.
“We are very excited about the potential of getting strong utilization of this facility, while having it maintained professionally,” Leinbach said.