READING, Pa. –The Berks County Commissioners on Thursday said they are looking forward to working with newly-appointed Commissioner Lucine E. Sihelnik.

It was announced earlier this week that county judges reached a decision to appoint Sihelnik to fill the unexpired term of former Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt, who left the post to assume the role of the County’s Chief Operations Officer.

Sihelnik, who formerly served on Reading City Council, is slated to be sworn in as commissioner on Tuesday, Feb 21 at 3:30 p.m. in courtroom 5-A.

Sihelnik will serve until the end of the year, as the commissioners to be seated in 2024 will be determined in the general election.

The commissioners expect Sihelnik to be seated at the commissioner’s table next Thursday.

“She is a perfect fit and perfectly suited for the position,” Barnhardt said.

Also Thursday, the commissioners recognized that Socrates Georgeadis, Principal Deputy Treasurer, will be filing the position of interim county treasurer, following the announced resignation of A. Dennis Adams.

Georgeadis will be paid an annual rate of $96,043.

Commissioner Michael S. Rivera thanked Adams for his 10 years of service with the county.

“On Tuesday, we announced that Dennis Adams is retiring,” Rivera said. “He submitted his letter of resignation to the governor and he just wants more time to be able to enjoy with his children and grandchildren and that's very understandable. Today, we did bring in Socrates Georgeadis as the principal Deputy Treasurer. He was the solicitor for the treasurer’s office so he is well aware of what goes on there and has been intimately involved with the organization.”

In another matter, Oley Township resident Maria Bogdanova-Peiffer accused Commissioners Christian Y. Leinbach and Rivera of turning their backs on voters and gave that as her reason why she is running for a commissioner’s seat.

“It’s something you didn't do because people in the community like myself, like those agricultural folks that petitioned for you, that worked the polls to keep you in the seats, to put you in those seats, you turned your backs on them,” Bogdanova-Peiffer said. “When people come and they try to get your attention that something is wrong with the electoral system. It's their right, fundamental, but essential to the function of this country. And that's when you turned your back on them.”

Bogdanova-Peiffer is a member of the Oley School Board where she has previously caused controversy over comments she made.

Leinbach responded saying, “Truth matters.”

“And no one ignored the issues that were raised by the voters and by the poll workers,” Leinbach said. “We've addressed them publicly. We've addressed them in this meeting. We've addressed them as part of the election board.”

Leinbach also noted that he and Rivera, because they are up for re-election, will no longer sit on the election board.

“If you have issues between now and the beginning of January of next year, when whoever is elected as the three commissioners will once again be seated as the election board, that's going to have to be taken up with the new election board.”

Leinbach said the new election board will consist of two or three judges. That will be determined when Sihelnik decides if she wishes to serve on the board. She would be permitted, as she has publicly stated she will not seek election for the commissioner seat in this year’s election.