READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday on several resolutions to approve agreements with the Berks County Redevelopment Authority to guarantee any repayments for ineligible expenses to the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted that guaranteeing the repayment of any ineligible expenditures has been a standard procedure for decades.

“There has never been an ineligible expense that the county had to pay,” Leinbach said. “This is something we go over almost every time these come up there, but there's little to no risk based on several decades of experience.”

Grants from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to the Redevelopment Authority include:

$2.25 million for the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust for event space and the festival marketplace at the Boyertown train yard.

$1 million for KidsPeace for the KidsPeace Berks Campus Project.

$ 5 million for Reading Area Community College for the Weitz Health Pavilion project.

The state grants are provided to the redevelopment authority on behalf of the projects with specific guidelines on how the funds may be spent.

The resolutions guarantee that the county will reimburse any of the funds which are spent on ineligible expenses which are not part of the state’s specified guidelines.