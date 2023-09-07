READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize an agreement with the Berks County Industrial Development Authority to guarantee repayment of any ineligible expenditures made from a Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.

The agreement would pay back the state any ineligible expenditures made by Albright College from a $3 million grant the College received via the IDA for the renovation of the Leo Camp Building on the Albright campus.

The agreement guarantees that the county would cover the cost in the event that neither the Berks IDA nor the college would have sufficient funds to reimburse any ineligible expenditures.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach explained that such an agreement is simply a required formality.

“When you read that, it sounds like a very dire scenario,” Leinbach said. “The processes that are in place both at the state level and at the Berks IDA level have resulted - as far back as we've been able to go- (that such a a scenerio) has never happened. It is something that is required by law.”

Albright and the Science Research Institute (a nonprofit located on the campus) is renovating the Leo Camp Building at 1801 North 12th Street to create 25,000 square-feet of state-of-the-art science and technology laboratory and research spaces and will include: a materials and glass science lab, advanced imaging equipment, a greenhouse for horticulture and agricultural sciences, labs dedicated to computer science and 3D printing, and large common areas for interaction and collaboration.