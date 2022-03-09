READING, Pa. -- Officials in Berks County are asking Pennsylvania's highest Court to take quick action on an appeal to the state's legislative maps ahead of the May primaries.
Berks County Commissioners, he County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and County Commissioners throughout the state filed a brief with the Supreme Court Monday regarding the appeals. Officials asked the Court to expedite its decision in the case and any decisions to adjust the 2022 primary election calendar.
Commissioners said in a release Wednesday that it's increasingly difficult for counties and election offices to complete the tasks necessary to run an election.
“The longer it takes for the Court to provide a final decision, the harder it becomes for counties to meet the various deadlines for the May primary,” said Kevin Barnhardt, Commissioner and Chair of the Election Board. “Our Election Services staff does an incredible job each year to run fair and successful elections, but they need clear guidance and a reasonable amount of time in order to pull off such an enormous feat.”
Additionally, the association asked the Court to set a schedule if the primary election calendar is changed. It asked that the newly set schedule allows county boards of elections a reasonable amount of time to prepare ballots, program voting machines and complete other tasks.
“This is not about taking a position on the merits of the case being considered, but a reminder that these cases, and any changes that emerge from them, have a direct impact on our ability to properly do our job,” Commissioner Michael Rivera said. “Late decisions and indecision will force counties across the state to further stretch their resources and staff during an already demanding election process.”
Commissioners said they are strongly against the idea of holding two primary elections, though the Court may consider changing the primary election calendar. They said holding a second primary would create a considerable additional cost to rent polling places, print a second ballot, program voting equipment and the difficult task of finding Election Day volunteers.
Commissioners also warned that it would cause strain to election staff.
“In the end, what is taking place in the courts affects election integrity,” Commissioners Chair Christian Leinbach said. “The uncertainty and confusion created by these legal delays does not help bolster voter confidence in the electoral process. We are hopeful that the Court will understand the significant challenges counties and election staffs are facing and rule expediently so that these processes can move forward. Regardless of the final outcome, the Berks County Office of Election Services will do everything necessary to ensure a fair and free election for our voters.”