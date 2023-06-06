READING, Pa. - The Berks County Commissioners adopted a resolution Tuesday to declare an emergency concerning damages to Griesemer’s Mill Covered Bridge in Oley Township.

On May 29, a motorist crashed into the bridge, resulting in the closure of Spangsville Road at the location of the bridge.

The emergency declaration authorizes Kevin Barnhardt, chief operations officer, to execute permit applications and contract documents for the repairs required to reopen the bridge to traffic at the earliest possible time, at a cost not to exceed $250,000.

Robert Patrizio, chief financial officer, explained that for some unknown reason, the bridge was not covered by the county’s insurance, but that has been corrected as of June 1.

“But the person who hit the bridge has insurance and our insurance company is going to go after them to recover one hundred percent of this cost, which they (the insurance company) are confident we’re going to be able to get,” Patrizio said.