READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners took proactive measures Tuesday morning in the event dry conditions continue and a countywide ban on outdoor burning could become necessary.

The commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the chief operations officer to enact and rescind any future temporary countywide bans on outdoor burning.

Commissioner Christopher Y. Leinbach emphasized that the county is not putting a burning ban in place at this point.

“We cannot put a burn ban in place unilaterally, as it requires a recommendation from DCNR 's (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) district forester asking or calling for a burn ban, and it also requires a certain percentage of fire chiefs in Berks County to call on the county to put a burn ban in place,” Leinbach said.

But Leinbach also noted that any municipality in the county does have the ability declare a ban on open burning within its own township or borough.

“This is something we're watching very closely,” Leinbach added. “I think everyone's pretty aware the conditions are extremely dry, but neither of those requirements have occurred, so we don't have a call from the district forester, and we don't have the percentage of fire chiefs calling for a burn ban. However, we can't continue much longer like we are without that probably happening.”

Having the resolution in place allows the county to respond quickly -without having to wait for a commissioner’s meeting- to place a burn ban in place and to lift that burn immediately if there is a period of heavy rainfall.

The requirements had been met in April of this year when the commissioners enacted a countywide ban on outdoor burning for about a period of one week.