READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners on Thursday adopted a financing resolution for the county municipal authority to authorize the issuance of $75 million in tax-exempt bonds on behalf of Albright College.

The issuance of tax-exempt bonds allows a government entity to act as a conduit for the issuance of bonds for the benefit of a non-for-profit, without assuming any financial debt or financial risk.

Peter T. Edelman, bond counsel to Albright College, told the commissioners the proceeds of the bonds will be used to refinance and restructure existing debt, as well as fund capital improvement projects on the campus which include the renovation and rehabilitation of the library and the construction of a state-of-the-art collegiate esports facility, which will house professional-grade gaming equipment to be available for use by the community.

Edelman said state law allows the conduit financing if the projects benefit the health, safety and welfare of the community and that federal law requires obtaining approval of the highest elected officials within the municipality where the projects are located.

Commissioner Michael Rivera emphasized that the financing puts no financial requirement or liability on the county to repay the debts.

