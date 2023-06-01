READING, Pa. –The Berks County Commissioners on Thursday voted to award a $3.76 million contract for a project to replace the Ebling Memorial Bridge, which crosses Bernhardt Creek on Spring Valley Road, Muhlenberg Township.

The contract was awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc., York.

The bridge, which is currently owned by the county, was constructed in 1959 and is being replaced due to structural deficits.

Kevin S. Barnhardt, Chief Administrative Officer, noted that at the conclusion of the construction project, the ownership of the bridge will be transferred to Muhlenberg Township.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said the county has done the same thing with other county-owned bridges.

“It’s been very good, largely because these are not regional bridges,” Leinbach explained. “These are bridges that really serve a municipality and don't serve the larger region, and it make sense to be managed by the municipality versus the ongoing cost of maintenance being borne by county taxpayers.”

Commissioner Michael S. Rivera announced that next week’s commissioner’s meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m., rather than on Thursday.

Rivera said the change is to facilitate himself and Leinbach to be able to attend the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania board meeting.