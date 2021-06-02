READING, Pa. | The Berks County commissioners are looking at ways to move out into the community.
"We're going to try something like a 'lunch and learn' over a 12 to 1 or maybe a 6:30 - 7:30 at night, to move it around a little bit and make that sort of topical," says Berks County commissioner Kevin Barnhardt. "One subject matter we'll discuss for about an hour."
Barnhardt says they're also looking at holding a quarterly meeting at different municipal buildings around the county. They feel by moving their meetings around, they will be more accessible to the public.
"I think more people would come out maybe out of curiosity or just because it's easier now; you don't have to go into town and find a place to park," says Annie Broomhall who lives in Berks county.
"If it's making it more accessible to the general public to educate people, I think it's a good idea," says Erin MacMillan, a Shillington resident.
Barnhardt says the number one question he gets asked is 'what does a county commissioner do?'
"Maybe part of this is to further educate people as to what the parameters of county government really is," says Barnhardt, "that we don't have authority over the city, the municipalities, the townships, the boroughs. We are a separate government-run entity and have our own set of functions."
Nothing is finalized at this point, but Barnhardt says the commissioners are hoping for more final information by July.
"We feel as though it's important to be out reconnecting with the public as we start to peel away from the pandemic," says Barnhardt.