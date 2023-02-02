ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday night to fill the vacant position of director of elections by promoting Anne Norton from her current position as elections operations/system manager.

Norton will be paid an annual salary of $90,000.

In addition, the commissioners voted to transfer Stephanie Weaver to become the assistant director of election services at an annual salary of $72,692. Weaver has been working for the county as its public relations director.

Both appointments are effective Feb. 3.

The director of elections position has been vacant since July when Paige Riegner suddenly resigned after about five months on the job.

After Riegner was hired, the commissioners received a good amount of criticism from county Democrats who alleged Riegner was not qualified for the post because of her previous employment working as chief of staff to Pennsylvania State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, a Republican who they say participated in the fight to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Neither Riegner nor the commissioners gave a reason for her resignation in July.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach congratulated Norton and Weaver, saying they were both a significant part of the elections team in the absence of a director.

“I'm very excited about Anne stepping up and Stephanie stepping into the deputy position,” Leinbach said. “And Kevin Barnhardt (Chief Operating Officer) has made the elections department a real priority, making sure it has the support it needs.”

In other business, the commissioners authorized sending a letter of support to the Federal Railroad Administration in support of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority’s application for acceptance into the Corridor Identification and Development Program.

The submission of the application is an important step in establishing passenger rail service because if the Federal Railroad Administration awards a recognition of the railroad corridor, it opens the door for the SRPRA to begin negotiations with Amtrak and with Norfolk Southern.

SRPRA was created by Berks, Montgomery and Chester counties to establish passenger rail from Reading to Philadelphia.

Thursday’s meeting was held at the Rockland Township municipal building as part of the commissioners' on-the-road quarterly meetings.

Rockland Township Supervisor Michele Albright made a plea to the commissioners for help in working with the Reading Area Transportation Study to make it aware of the township’s traffic problems during shift changes at East Penn Manufacturing.

“My request is that our commissioners actually bring up to PennDOT recognition of the traffic that we deal with,” Albright said. “And it's not just Rockland Township, but it's in the surrounding townships as well. I have sat in on some RATS meetings and I’ve recognized that PennDOT works with algorithms, and they recognize the amount of people who work in townships and the amount of people who come to townships to work or exit their townships, but they do not (specifically) recognize East Penn.”

Albright said one of the major problems is the intersection of Park Road with Route 73 because it does not have left hand turning signals.

Leinbach said it is difficult when there are not enough local police to monitor these situations.

“I can tell you that because most municipalities cannot afford their own police departments, the only thing that makes sense -outside of the state police- is regionalization,” Leinbach said. “But I’m willing to work with our planning (office), but it would be helpful if you could pull together other municipalities which are impacted, and then we can meet.”