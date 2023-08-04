READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Friday morning to approve an agreement with the Antietam School District to allow it to use county-leased warehouse space at 160 Water Street, Reading, to store non-flood damaged furniture and other school materials at risk of further damage.

The district needs the storage space because of the recent flash floods affecting the Antietam School District’s Middle Senior High School, Lower Alsace.

The flood damage forced the district to close the Antietam Middle Senior High School for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The storage is being offered by the county at no cost to the district.

The commissioners also acted to extend its current lease of the Water Street property with Sperry Properties, LLC for one year, expiring on Sept. 1, 2024.