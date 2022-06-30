CUMRU TWP., Pa. – The Berks County commissioners took their weekly meeting on the road once again, this time to Cumru Township.
Township Manager Jeanne E. Johnston welcomed the commissioners to the township building.
"I'd like to acknowledge the county commissioners for their support of the Center for Excellence in Local Government, based at Albright College, which among other beneficial programs, has conducted a series of seminars for municipal officials, including myself, and presentations by myself and others on the ramifications of the severe decline in volunteer firefighters and the needs of the modern fire service," Johnston said.
"The county commissioners have been integral in supporting various ventures in Cumru Township that will be for the benefit of all county residents," she added, "and we appreciate their collaboration with us over the years."
Commissioner Chair Christian Y. Leinbach said the county must work in a cooperative fashion with the municipalities.
"In Pennsylvania, counties don't have any authority to tell municipalities what to do, and municipalities don't have any authority to tell counties what to do," Leinbach said. "If we want to accomplish things, we need to work together. And that is what we've done in the past. That's what we intend to do in the future."
The commissioners began their on-the-road meetings in the fall of 2021 and are now holding them quarterly in a different municipality each time.
In county business, the commissioners awarded grants to 49 local organizations in the amount of $18,080,000.
The funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Leinbach noted that the county received over $120 million in requests through the application process.
Leinbach said the plan is to open a second round of ARPA grants in the amount of $10 million to $12 million next year.
The awards had a wide range in value, from $1,603 to $1 million.
Three applicants attended Thursday night's meeting.
Kenneth C. Borkey Jr., vice president of the YMCA for Reading and Berks County, told commissioners the money will be used for the YMCA's court program to help individuals maintain drug and alcohol abstinence, for HVAC work to the systems in the childcare auditorium, and to replace 156 windows and the main entrance door at the building on Washington Street.
The YMCA was awarded $403,739.
Nathan Brandt, CEO of the South Mountain YMCA Camps, told commissioners the funds will be used to renovate the 1948 dining hall, which is not sufficient for today's needs.
The South Mountain YMCA Camps was awarded $635,292.
And Christopher Winters, president and CEO of the Olivet Boys & Girls Club of Reading and Berks County, said the grant will give Olivet the ability to create more of a safety network within its site structures.
Olivet was awarded $475,500.
Berks County has received a total of $81.8 million from ARPA funds and has until the end of 2024 to commit the funds and until the end of 2026 to expend the funds.