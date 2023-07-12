READING, Pa. - READING, Pa. – The senior director of economic development for the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance told the Berks County Commissioners there has been a strategic focus on business and industry growth in the first half of 2023.

Aaron Gantz made a bi-annual report to the commissioners Wednesday morning.

“When we presented to you in February, we shared our strategic focus in 2023 would be on business and industry growth, retention and attraction, as well as broad community and economic development,” Gantz said. “I'm excited to share some of what we've been working on over the last six months. We've worked with over 70 industry diverse companies on both growth, retention and attraction. These companies represent nearly 17,000 jobs and both new and retained in our community.”

Gantz said there is about $5.2 million in the funding pipeline for Berks-based companies across several different loan and grant programs.

Gantz reported that in addition to the support from the county, the chamber alliance has over forty private sector economic development investors supporting the organization’s economic development work.

A few statistics Gantz reported were:

Over the last 18 months, the chamber has tracked over 40 new and expanding businesses in the county, many of them being small business.

Nearly 18,000 students are enrolled in one of the higher education institutions in Berks County.

In the last 30-days, there have been over 9,500 active jobs which have been posted, with a majority of those opportunities in nursing and warehouse positions.

Manufacturing continues to be the number one industry in the community.

“One of the top challenges that we've continued to see in 2023 is the immediate talent needs and filling the talent pipeline for the future,” Gantz reported. “This impacts businesses of all sizes, and across all industries, and is not unique to our community. This is a challenge across the United States.”

Another challenge she noted was that in the last quarter businesses have been seeking access to capital financing.

“In order for companies to continue to grow and expand, they need dollars,” Gantz added. “And so, we've really fielded increased inquiries for financing opportunities. Our daily work is often connecting businesses with funding opportunities, and this could be loans, grants and even tax credits.”

Gantz said the county’s manufacturing industry partnership supports the county’s top industry by bringing together manufacturers on a quarterly basis.

“A primary focus of that group is talent, and we also offer numerous professional development opportunities, and since the beginning of the year, we've offered over 50 opportunities to Berks-based companies and individuals.”

Gantz said the chamber also works with the Berks County Department of Agriculture to develop strategies for offering farming resources.

Through all the work through the partnering organizations, Gantz said Berks County is positioned as a good choice for both businesses and people.

“We utilize the Greater Reading platform as a brand to showcase what's next and best in our community,” she said.