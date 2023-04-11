READING, Pa. – The chairman and CEO of Boscov’s Department Stores, LLC made a presentation to the Berks County Commissioners asking for county funding for a proposed Helping Harvest Annex at the GoggleWorks.

Jim Boscov made his pitch during a Tuesday morning operations meeting for the Berks County Commissioners.

Boscov explained that Jay Worral, president of Helping Harvest, came to him with an idea to address the need for better food distribution.

“Food insecurity is a bigger problem than it's been over the last couple of years,” Boscov said. “There are donations available to him (Worral) for bulk food in quantities and in sizes bigger than he can distribute to existing pantries or to distribute to individuals. He came to me and said he needs a commercial kitchen; a commercial kitchen where he can break these things down into a size that can be distributed to individual food pantries, and in some cases, down to meal size that can be distributed directly to people.”

Boscov said he owns a property suited for this need; the last remaining building of the GoggleWorks, to the east of the existing GoggleWorks complex.

Boscov said the building would need a complete rehabilitation for its reuse.

“We've got a blighted building, and while this is not part of the GoggleWorks, it would be on the same campus,” Boscov explained. “The building we know has lots of asbestos, it's got lead paint, it's really an invitation to future crime and needs to be addressed and I thought this was an ideal use.”

As a secondary use for the project, Boscov said Worral would like to use the commercial kitchen for training, where chefs could provide education for people in the culinary arts.

“I know from the work that I do with the DoubleTree, we are in need of people and Berks County is in need of people who can service the food service industry,” he added.

Boscov said the project would also invite other nonprofits to use the second, third and fourth floors of the building.

The entire project will cost about $18 million, Boscov said.

“We've already secured about $5 million and we're in the process of securing an additional $6.2 which will leave us with about $7 million that we're going to need to find, and certainly a large part of that is going to come from philanthropic individuals in the community,” Boscov said.

Boscov said he was requesting $2.5 million from the county, even though he was aware that the commissioners have placed a moratorium on allocating any additional American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds at this time.

Pamela Shupp Menet, the county’s director of community and economic development, said projects such as this take a lot of involvement from the community.

“On the development side, it's going to take a number of different sources and that is not unusual for projects, especially in the city,” Shupp Menet said. “By the time you put $18 million into a project, it's after-rehab value is not $18 million. And so, we need to continue to be conscious of that and we need to continue to figure out the best ways possible to support that.”

County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach is reaching out to the Berks County Redevelopment Authority in an attempt to identify potential sources of funding for the project.

“When you look at ARPA money in Berks County, the Reading School District, which seems to be a pretty logical partner in some of the aspects of what we’ve talked about, received about $112 million,” Leinbach said. “That’s worth looking at. Plus, the City of Reading received more money in total than any other single municipality.”

County Commissioner Lucine E. Sihelnik said the commissioners recognize the hierarchy of needs.

“Food is at the very basic level for all humans everywhere, no matter what, and we want to continue to support that basic need and food accessibility,” Sihelnik said. “This is not only providing that hub for Helping Harvest to continue what they're doing in in the most effective way, but then giving opportunity to reach out to the community and say we can enhance your skills. I like that.”