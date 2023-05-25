READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners on Thursday recognized mental health awareness month by welcoming two Wyomissing high school students to speak on the topic of teen mental health.

Commissioner Michael S. Rivera said mental health awareness month has been observed during the month of May since 1949.

“Together, we fight stigma, provide support, educate the public, and advocate for policies that support the millions of people in the United States affected by mental illness,” Rivera said. “The Pennsylvania Youth Advocacy Network convenes youth and youth serving organizations from across the state to advocate for mental health systems change. One of the initiatives under the network is the Teen Mental Health Awareness Day (May 23,) in which high school youth draft a statewide proclamation, as well as county proclamations, to recognize and highlight things they feel are important to mental health.”

“And a key component of the day is being able to share their perspectives with elected officials,” Rivera added.

Wyomissing student Vanessa Aguay told the commissioners that it is vital for high school students to be able to share their perspective as youth to address mental health.

“The rate of hospital emergency room visits for children's deliberate self-harm rose by 329% between the years of 2007 and 2019,” Aguay said. “Most children in America do not receive mental health treatment even though they may need it. And children of color are also less likely than their peers to receive mental health treatment when they need it.”

“Unfortunately, Pennsylvania and Berks County are no exception to that, and that is why it is essential and imperative for us to prioritize mental health treatment and to address the mental health stigma for all students and for all youth that are affected by it,” she continued. “Youth today are exposed to harmful stigma surrounding mental health and a time formative to one's intellectual and emotional development is essential to providing support and to promote the mental health resources available for all youth. It is important to provide, support and promote available mental health resources for youth of all identities and cultures.”

Aguay went on to state there is currently no legislation that protects teens in Pennsylvania by enabling them to take school excused mental health days to provide rest and recovery.

“As a working group, we have been working on understanding how different communities are impacted by mental health distinctly through work that includes surveys and pledges, and even meeting with legislators on the type of legislation that is being worked on to address youth mental health,” she said. “It is important that we understand that stigma does exist; a stigma that does not allow students to be connected to the resources that do exist and a stigma that enables youth to think that their mental health isn't as important as physical health.“

A second Wyomissing student, Tyler Nolt, noted that 40% of youth feel sad or depressed most days.

“I've been part of those affected by mental health, and what originally kept me from speaking up and getting the help I needed was the stigma behind it,” Nolt said. “I'm so proud to be in a county that is recognizing mental health as a key issue.”