READING, Pa. –During the weekly meeting of the Berks County Commissioners, Brian Gottschall, director of the Berks County Department of Emergency Services, gave an update to the devastating impacts of the July 9 storm and flash flooding.

“Sunday was definitely, without question, an unusual storm event,” Gottschall said. “According to unsubstantiated reports from citizens -that is somewhat substantiated by National Weather Service radar reporting- we did see up to 10 inches of rain in localized areas throughout the county.”

Gottschall said the majority of the damages were related to the Cacoosing Creek in the western portion of the county and from the Antietam and Manatawny creeks in the east.

“Clearly, Lower Alsace, Alsace, Muhlenberg, and Exeter Townships were the epicenter for this event, but there is damage being reported pretty much throughout the entire county,” Gottschall said.

Gottschall said the county must look at the community-wide impacts in order to understand the programs that may be available to help in recovery.

“Many of these programs are based on volume and extent of damage, and that means that we need to go out and try to ferret out as much damage as we can to make a presentation to the state and hopefully, ultimately the federal government, that the damage in our community was extensive enough to justify bringing in these state and federal programs that can help our community.”

Gottschall reminded property owners that homeowner’s insurance should always be the first go-to source.

But acknowledging that many people do not have flood insurance, Gottschall said the county tries to bring in programs to help support people that do not have resources, or where damage has exceeded the coverages available to them.

“The number one thing that we need folks to do right now, apart from dealing with their own personal insurance provider, is to ensure that their damage is reported to their local government entity,” Gottschall explained. “Sometimes people don't know who that is. Very simply, it's who you pay your local taxes to. The township, borough, or city that you live in is the first step in collecting the information about these damages so that we can aggregate this and report it up to the state.”

Although more information is expected Wednesday afternoon, Gottschall said the county and the state are working to make a multi-agency resource center available.

“This is effectively a one stop shop where state and county agencies can bring the types of programs that they deliver to a single location to make it convenient and easy for individuals who were impacted by the storm to receive those services in person,” he explained. “And the need for these services is going to vary individual by individual, family by family.”

Gottschall didn’t want to give too many details since the county is still finalizing the nature of the services.

But he did state that the location of the resource center will be in the Exeter School District Administration Building at 200 Elm St., in the Borough of St. Lawrence.

The doors to the center are expected to be open from 12 noon until 7 p.m. on Thursday, and again on Friday and Saturday.

“Please pay attention to local media outlets as well as the county web page or the county Facebook page for further details as they're finalized,” Gottschall added.