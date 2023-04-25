READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners have voted unanimously to terminate a county-wide burn ban that has been in effect since April 16.

The action came at a Tuesday morning county operations meeting.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach shared a chart and data from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources that showed most of Pennsylvania is now at low risk for natural wildfires, following heavy rainfall this past weekend.

The map showed there was some areas of moderate concern in the northwest and extreme western areas of the state.

Commissioner Michael Rivera also shared a letter from Stephen Wacker, District Fire Warden, which stated that it was his opinion that the burn ban could be lifted.

“With the rainfall on April 22 and the forecast of more rain by April 28 and moderate humidity predicted until then, I do believe that now may be an appropriate time to lift the burn ban imposed a week ago,” Wacker wrote in a letter. “For those who may have felt that ban wasn't necessary, consider that there was a wildfire in Center County that began on April 20 that burned over 1,500 acres this past week. I thank you for your cooperation to limit wildfire danger.”

Commissioner Lucine E. Sihelnik said that without a burn ban in place, it is still critical that people be safe when it comes to open burning.

“It is very critical that all people in Berks County who are in the practice of burning are mindful not just this week, but every week and every day, to please be safe in your burning practices,” Sihelnik said. “We know how important and critical it is to you in a residential and business perspective, but just because there's no burn ban doesn't mean that we don’t have to be cautious and careful all the time.”

Last Thursday, the commissioners were asked to ratify a temporary 30-day burn ban order from Chief Operations Officer Kevin Barnhardt.

At that time, Leinbach objected to the lack of an exemption for agricultural purposes.

On Tuesday, Leinbach said he wanted to publicly apologize to county solicitor Christine Sadler for being short and unprofessional with her during those discussions.

“I kind of cut her off and that was not appropriate on my part, so I just want to go on the record that was a public mistake on my part, so I believe it requires a public apology,” Leinbach said.

When the commissioners ratified the burn ban last Thursday they agreed to stipulate that it would exempt agricultural uses after the solicitor’s officer came up with appropriate definitions.