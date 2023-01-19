READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners on Thursday morning spent about one hour during the weekly commissioners meeting to go on record with goals for 2023.
Many of the topics covered were mentioned by both sitting commissioners. The panel currently has only two members because of former commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt being appointed as the county's chief operating officer.
Commissioner Michael S. Rivera
"I stated (last year) that it was my goal to maintain the county's solid financial situation," Rivera said. "One of the goals was no tax increase in 2023, which was accomplished. The goal is to do that for 2024 as well."
"Another area under budget and spending has to do with the savings and efficiency team," he continued. "That's the team where we look at how the county can be more efficient and where we could save money."
Some of Rivera's other points included:
Working with the agricultural department and connecting local producers and processors with businesses through the buy-local program.
Continuing economic development, as well as supporting entrepreneurs.
Focusing on the strategic plan for the Imagine Berks Action Plan and continuing to work with the county partners at the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, the redevelopment authority and the industrial development authority.
Continuing to develop the elections department and to also focus on election integrity through the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and through the local delegation.
Working on a facilities allocation study to determine the best uses for the north, south and downtown campuses.
"One of the things we're working on right now is the highest and best use for the Berks County Residential Center," Rivera said. "We're looking at options there, which I don't want to get into at this point, but we'll have more information on that shortly. We are looking at how that can be used to meet some needs here in Berks County."
Addressing staffing shortages at the county, primarily in the department of children and youth services, the 911 call center, the jail and Berks Heim Nursing Home.
Focusing on the Reading Regional Airport to determine its highest and best use.
"This is a huge asset to the county, and we need to make sure that it's developed to its highest potential," he added.
Looking at funding around mental health for both adults and children.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach
"I always have focused on fiscal responsibility first," Leinbach said. "I took office in 2008. We had a total of 2,591 employees, and headcount is one of the biggest cost drivers in any organization. County government is no exception. At the end of 2022, our employee headcount was 1,988."
"My plan was for no tax increase for 2023," Leinbach stressed. "We ended up keeping that commitment, and I want to continue to focus on the savings and efficiency task force."
"My goal is to continue to focus on head count, continue to plan for no tax increase in 2024, continue to focus on the savings and efficiency team and use the balance of the American Rescue Plan [Act] dollars for critical county needs or projects."
Leinbach estimated that ARPA amount to be between $4 million and $6 million.
Leinbach's other priorities included:
Seting goals and objectives for the new county management team of Barnhardt as COO and Larry Medaglia as the new deputy COO.
"I want to see that the new team has the support and the resources necessary to drive the new mission and vision for Berks County government," Leinbach said.
Working to reinstate strong voter confidence in elections and the voting process in the county and across the state, including a restructuring of the election department, and continuing to update the policies and procedure manual. Leinbach said this goal also includes being an advocate for true election reform measures by the state legislature.
Addressing funding for transportation.
"So, in transportation for 2023, I support implementing projects that are critical to the local safety and economy of Berks County that respects the users of transportation and the taxpayers that pay for it," Leinbach said. "The two top priorities remain the Berks 222 corridor completion and then starting the West Shore Bypass project."
Leinbach noted a major step forward with the formation of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, which has a goal of restoring passenger rail between Reading and Philadelphia.
"We are in the middle right now of the federal rail administration application for the corridor ID program," Leinbach said. "That's the critical next step. "If we are awarded recognition of this corridor, that makes it much easier to sit down and negotiate with Amtrak and potentially with Norfolk Southern this year."
Refocusing the direction of the jail because the estimate for a new facility jumped to $320 million, from the pre-COVID estimate of $200 million.
"The construction plans for a new county correctional facility have been placed on pause, and the focus is now on who should and should not be incarcerated, from a justice, cost and humane perspective," Leinbach said. "Then what we'll be doing is reviewing the size of the jail and considering ways to dramatically lower the jail population."
Reviewing and studying the results of the Berks County Health Study, which is scheduled to be completed in March.
Focusing on a solid long-term financial plan for the airport.
Maintaining existing facilities in a cost-effective manner and determining the most efficient and cost-effective use of the core county facilities.
Overseeing completion of phase one of the renovation for the Berks Agriculture Center in Bern Township.
Repurposing the Berks County Residential Center and providing fair transition for the staff of 60 employees by the end of this month.
Strengthening the county's core economic development efforts throughout the county.
Both commissioners said details of their goals and objectives will soon be listed on their individual websites.