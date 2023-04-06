READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to adopt a resolution announcing that due to the current economic uncertainties, there shall be no further allocations of American Rescue Funds (ARPA) for any non-county requests.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach first raised the topic last month to ensure the county will have emergency funding available should the need arise.

Berks County received a total of $81.8 million from ARPA funds and has until the end of 2024 to commit the funds and until the end of 2026 to expend the funds.

Commissioner Lucine E. Sihelnik said she would support the resolution because of the commissioners’ fiduciary responsibilities but asked if Leinbach and Michael Rivera would support another consideration.

“We're currently successfully engaged in 49 projects that are in the process of bringing transformational impact to our community,” Sihelnik said. “These legacy projects to nonprofits, other municipalities and businesses will have long term effects. By the end of this month, I believe that our Imagine Berks team will have updates to these funds that have been committed.”

Saying that she did not want to pass such a resolution in haste, Sihelnik noted that she also did not want to neglect the financial reporting which could come by the end of April.

“There may be some funds that have not been depleted or some projects that may have changed or that may have become ineligible or even that some funds are no longer needed and could be returned to the county,” she explained. “The potential of the sum of the committed funds not spent is what concerns me. Is there a willingness of the board to consider the potential of reinvestment of any of these funds committed but not used from the 49 projects in the future?”

Rivera said he believes it will be several months down the road before the county receives financial numbers of what allocations will be spent.

“I would be willing to look at it, separate from this resolution, once we know and have a better idea of what that would look like,” Rivera said.

Leinbach said he appreciates the concern Sihelnik raised.

“I think we have a significant obligation, in light of the continued economic certainties, to protect the balance of what we have,” Leinbach said. “If dollars become available in the future, we can look at that, but right now my focus is making sure that we are making a strong fiscal decision in the in the interest of the county.”

Leinbach said he believed the county had to make a declaratory statement on the future of ARPA funds.

“Just this week, I was contacted by another legitimate, good nonprofit that is looking for American rescue dollars,” Leinbach said. “Probably within the last month, I’ve heard from four to five different nonprofits that want money, and we have an obligation to say there is no money at this time.”