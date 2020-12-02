READING, Pa. - Berks County Commissioners outlined how $38 million in federal funding allocated to the county is being used to help small businesses during their weekly coronavirus update Wednesday.
Some of the businesses haven't seen any benefits until today.
The CARES Act provides more than $2 trillion in economic relief for Americans dealing with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We opened the doors with forty seats,” Franklyn Fleming, who opened Franklyn's Breakfast, Burgers and Shakes on Penn Street in Reading last November, says. “At one point we're told we can have 25 percent accommodation. 25 percent is only ten people."
Congress passed the CARES Act months ago in order to provide fast and direct economic assistance to small businesses. For small business owners like Fleming, the delay in distributing the money meant he had to lay people off and he had doubts whether he'd be able to keep the lights on.
"It was pain, suffering to understand that this money was there and for whatever reason it was held back, to this point,” Fleming said.
Berks County has to sort through hundreds of applications to allocate its share of the funds. Berks County Commissioners say they had to do their due diligence.
"We're making sure the money was distributed and used properly,” Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera says. “Although the county got the money, we needed to make sure it was used appropriately and was used for the benefit of all of Berks County.”
"The grant that was given to us is going to make Christmas for my staff and myself,” Fleming says.
As part of the CARES Act funding distribution, Berks County is also providing roughly $500,000 to the Santander Arena to help offset COVID-related losses.