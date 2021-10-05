MOHNTON, Pa. - Multiple services in Berks County could soon be under one roof.
The Berks County Commissioners are expected to vote this Thursday on whether to create a south campus for county services this week.
"Hopefully we're going to pull all of our ancillary functions that are now in leased facilities under one roof and under control of one landlord," said Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt.
He said the Berks County Nonprofit Development Corporation, a division of the Redevelopment Authority, has signed a sales agreement for more than $5 million at the former Gai-tronics location in Mohnton.
The group is proposing leasing 100,000 square feet of warehouse and office space to the county.
"We looked at the facility initially to house election equipment because we outgrew the space at the Ag center, about 17,000 square feet. We were looking for something more like 25,000-30,000 square feet," said Barnhardt.
On top of election equipment storage, the county said it would serve as storage for archive records. It could also be a new location for the District Court in Cumru Township and it would be a permanent storage location for the annual book sale fundraiser, Berks Book Bonanza.
"It's great, it's on a bus route, it's got 300 parking spaces. The actual office area is relatively new compared to the warehousing component," said Barnhardt.
According to the county, the agreement would lock the county in at the space for a 30-year fixed cost lease that would protect it from possible cost increases.
It would also come along with $4 million worth of renovations for county uses.
Any additional costs would be paid for by the county.
"It's a great opportunity for the community and it's money well spent," said Barnhardt.
The county tells us it is also looking at potentially relocating parts of the Department of Emergency Services to the facility.