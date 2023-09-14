READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to adopt a resolution in support of the effort for the state legislature to pass of a bill for the funding of the 911 emergency call system.

Brian Gottschall, director of the Berks County Department of Emergency Services, presented the details of the critical nature of action needed by the legislature, but added that the county needs the public to become involved by reaching out to their state legislators.

The main problem facing counties in the state is that the current state funding for 911 expires in January 2024.

If that were to happen, 911 could only be continued with 100% funding from the county, which would have to be done through property tax increases.

Currently, the state funds 60% of the costs, while the county and local municipalities pick up the remaining 40%t of the funding of the operations.

“In 2015, the legislature set a fee at $1.65 per device that’s capable of contacting 911,” Gottschall said. “At that time, the 911 community did ask for a higher rate and we also asked for the incorporation of inflationary escalators, but neither of those concepts were able to be passed through the legislators.”

That lack of action, Gottschall explained, resulted in no change in funding for the past eight years.

“If there is no action (before January), the fee goes away and the counties are denied all revenues that are generated through that fee and need to either stop providing the services, or in some other way stop the cost from being generated or find another means to cover those costs,” Gottschall said.

The total expenses budgeted to fund 911 in Berks County in 2023 is $18.73 million.

Gottschall said when reviewing the expenses since 2015, the total amounts fluctuate because the 911 phone system equipment has a five-year life span and has to be replaced periodically.

Gottshall said there are 49 law enforcement agencies, 65 fire agencies and 14 emergency management services agencies which are served by the Berks County 911 system.

That results in about 1,200 calls per day, with an average of 960 dispatches per day.

“The problem (at the state) is a lack of consensus about how to renew,” he said. “The governor has proposed a $1.97 fee per device with increases based on the consumer price index,” Gottschall said.

The $1.97 fee per device was included as part of the governor’s budget.

“The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania has proposed a $2.30 fee with $0.15 annual increases. Some key legislators have suggested that the fee be reaffirmed at the current dollar amount with no increases and have effectively characterized that any increase is a tax increase which they innately oppose.”

If 911 is not renewed and the current fee is not reaffirmed, Gottschall said that $8.65 million would need to be generated from an increase in county real estate taxes.

“And what that means from a practical end is that the county tax rate has to go from 7.657 mills to 8.177 mills, which is an increase of $46 for every $100,000 of assessed valuation on property,” Gottshall added. “And I want to be very emphatic: that would be just to make up the revenue that is being generated at the $1.65 fee. It doesn't make up the revenue that would be generated were that fee to be increased to more accurately reflect the cost of delivery of these services that has gone up over the last eight years.”

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said 911 legislation was originally adopted around 1991 and it was intended to provide one-hundred percent funding for the operations.

“And my argument has always been if that was the right number in 1991 to properly fund 911, then index it to inflation and that should be the right number going forward,” Leinbach said. “This is a public safety issue and we're not the ones that decided this is how it should be funded, but that is the system we have. We have a mandated system in front of us that year after year, multiple legislatures and multiple administrations seemed comfortable having county and municipal taxpayers pay more in their property tax as they effectively fund less and less.”

Commissioner Michael S. Rivera said because this is a needed public service, any inadequate funding by the state will fall on the backs of taxpayers.

“I am in favor of this (device) surcharge here because it divides it among everyone who has a telephone versus not just putting that burden on the homeowners here in Berks County,” Rivera said.

Commissioner Lucine E. Sihelnik said the issue is critical at the state level.

“We cannot wait until 2024 and allow the fee to end and so really reach out to your local delegates and let them know your opinion,” Sihelnik said. “That is where the power lies to ensure that we have the funding and continue funding that we need.”

As part of the resolution approved by the commissioners, it also urges 911 surcharges to support the system across the Commonwealth.