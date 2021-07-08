READING, Pa. | Berks County Community Foundation announced it has awarded $3,600 from the Albany Township Tomorrow Fund to three organizations, for programs that will benefit the entire Albany Township community.
The Albany Township Tomorrow Fund supports community organizations and initiatives that benefit the residents of Albany Township, Berks County, officials say.
This fund was created in honor of Pauline Levan Hamm and Gloria Longenberger Hamm and their lifelong efforts to support and improve the Albany Township community. Since the fund was established in 2019, it has reportedly awarded $11,800 to local organizations.
This year’s grant recipients and programs supported included the Kempton Community Center for their Youth Livestock Education Program, and the Eastern Berks Kutztown Tennis Association for tennis clinics, open tennis nights, and tournaments. The last recipient was New Bethel Church for the annual community-wide Easter Egg Hunt, officials stated.
More information is available at the Berks County Community Foundation website.