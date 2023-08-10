READING, Pa. - The Berks County Community Foundation (BCCF) has elected a new chair of its board of directors.

BCCF announced Thursday that Susan Denaro, who has served on the board since 2020, will be the new board chair. Denaro succeeds Al Weber, who served as chair for the past three years and will remain a board member.

Denaro is an attorney at Georgeadis Setley and serves as the solicitor for the Prothonotary of Berks County, a position she’s held for more than twenty-five years.

In addition to Denaro, BCCF welcomed three additional members to its board this month:

Thomas F. Flynn, senior associate for advising services at the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities, senior fellow at the Association of Governing Boards and president emeritus of Alvernia University.

Carissa Johnson, magisterial district justice of Reading District 23-1-02.

Rick Stoudt, president, High Construction Company.

Board members may serve three, three-year terms.

Berks County Community Foundation is a nonprofit corporation that serves as a civic leader by developing, managing and distributing charitable funds aimed at improving the quality of life in Berks County.

More information is available at www.bccf.org