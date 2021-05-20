READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search.
Milton Little, 69, of Reading, died of natural causes Tuesday.
The coroner's office is asking any one with information to call 610-478-3289.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY MAY 20... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code orange air quality alert Thursday for The Lehigh Valley/Berks County area. A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us
