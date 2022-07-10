Berks County coroner

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a woman from Reading.

The coroner’s office says she has a tattoo of a rose and the name "Brandon" under it on her right forearm.

She also had tattoos of paw prints on her right lower abdomen.

The coroner didn’t say when she died but the request for help was sent out Saturday night.

The investigation into her death is still underway.

Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.

