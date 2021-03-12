Graphic -- Berks County coroner logo

READING, Pa. – The Berks County coroner's office is asking for the public's help with next of kin searches for two individuals.

Helmut Theil, 75, was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon at his apartment in Reading. The death is still under investigation, but it is not a suspicious death.

Also, Johnny Lee Brown, 58, was declared dead from natural causes at his Reading apartment on Thursday just before 7 p.m.

Brown may have family in the Allentown area.

Anyone with information about relatives of Theil or Brown is asked to call the coroner at 610-478-3280.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.