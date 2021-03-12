READING, Pa. – The Berks County coroner's office is asking for the public's help with next of kin searches for two individuals.
Helmut Theil, 75, was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon at his apartment in Reading. The death is still under investigation, but it is not a suspicious death.
Also, Johnny Lee Brown, 58, was declared dead from natural causes at his Reading apartment on Thursday just before 7 p.m.
Brown may have family in the Allentown area.
Anyone with information about relatives of Theil or Brown is asked to call the coroner at 610-478-3280.