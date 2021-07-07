Berks County Courthouse in Reading

READING, Pa. | The Berks County Facilities & Operations Department will be closing the entrance to the Berks County Courthouse the morning of Monday, July 12.

Officials say the shutdown will be to allow for the installation of a new X-ray machine.

The entrance will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to city officials.

All employees and visitors who need to access departments and services in the Courthouse during this timeframe will enter through the Berks County Services Center and use the crosswalk on the second, third and fourth floors to get to the Courthouse building.

Security staff will also be in place to help guide visitors to the proper entrance during the closure.

