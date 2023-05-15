READING, Pa.- The Berks County courthouse is introducing a new furry staff member.

"Everyone loves to have the dog around," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Kammy is a 2-year-old yellow lab who came to be one of the newest staff members at the Berks County courthouse from the group "Paws & Affection."

"She is just a wonderful, laid back, loving and nurturing dog," Adams said.

Kammy is a comfort dog meant to provide emotional support to victims and others who may have to recount traumatic experiences.

"When you're a victim of a crime, when you're brought into the courthouse, it's typically a stressful situation," explained Adams. "So, having this beautiful dog by your foot, makes a world of difference."

Adams says they've been utilizing comfort dogs to come into the Children's Alliance Center for the last couple of years. Often that was done through volunteers.

He says Kammy, who was bought with grant money from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency, will be there 4 to 5 days a week, and is an asset to the office.

According to Adams, she'll spend most of her time in the Children's Alliance Center interacting with children and their families, but she'll also work with other victims.

"We know that it's just a positive experience for victims and it offers some comfort to those who are in stressful situations," said Adams.