READING, Pa. - The County of Berks is offering new online tools to help residents access County data.
The Berks County Data Hub is an open data portal that presents various types of County-related data in an online platform. Most of the information currently available is geospatial data and related to land records, officials report.
The data hub will continue to expand to include other County of Berks data sets and records.
Officials say the hub allows users to quickly download the information they are looking for instead of submitting a request to receive the records. There is no cost to download the data.
The Berks County Data Hub was created and is maintained by GIS staff within the County of
Berks Information Systems Department.