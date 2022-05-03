BERN TWP., Pa. - Gone, is the pen, here is the stylus.
Ahead of the May 17th primary, Berks County election officials demonstrate how voters will be using new electronic poll books.
"We did a pilot with it at the fall election," said Stephanie Weaver, Berks County Public Relations Officer. "We had about five precincts that all went smoothly, so we are now rolling it out to all 202 precincts."
If you're the voter, there's not much for you to do: when you walk up, you have the poll workers scan your license or enter your name, and the computer will find you. They'll turn the tablet around for you to sign, just like you would a traditional poll book.
"They'll be able to sign with their finger or a stylus," said Weaver.
Once it's verified, you're off to go make your voice heard at the voting booth.
"This is a secure system," said Weaver. "These are not connected to the internet in any way whatsoever."
The county says if you go to the wrong precinct or you already received a mail-in ballot, you can receive a provisional on the spot. The county says poll workers have been trained to use the machines, which, it says, have been well-received.
"It has all of the same processes in place that we had before," said Weaver. "It's just that you will be signing a screen instead of signing a poll book itself."