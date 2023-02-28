AMITY TOWNSHIP. Pa. - Berks County Detectives say a man has been charged in connection with a 2016 homicide in Amity Township.

37-year-old Darrell Johnson is charged with first degree murder, robbery, aggravated assault and related offenses in the shooting death of 28-year-old Michael Shields.

On August 6, 2016, Shields was shot to death during an attempted robbery in the 600 block of East Ben Franklin Highway in Amity Township.

Investigators say Johnson attempted to steal a motorcycle from Shields and an acquaintance at gunpoint. The acquaintance, who police say was pistol whipped by Johnson, suffered a head injury.

Shields was shot once in the head and died at the scene.

Darrell Johnson is currently incarcerated SCI Mahanoy in Schuylkill County on unrelated charges. He will be arraigned on the homicide charges at a later date.