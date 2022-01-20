READING, Pa. - More than a dozen people have been apprehended in a city wide drug bust in Berks County.
According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, a major drug trafficking organization was dismantled on Wednesday in Reading, which resulted in 23 "mid to high-level suspects" being identified and charged.
The operation was dubbed "Operation SmackDown," according to police.
Detectives from the District Attorney's Office's Drug Task Force, the Reading Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police launched an investigation, which identified an organization distributing large quantities of tainted heroin.
Police identified Aurelio Carrazana Sanchez, who lives in the 100 block of North Third Street in Reading, as the main outlet for the drug smuggling network in Berks County, according to the DA's office.
As the investigation progressed, detectives identified 23 suspects that were active members of the drug ring and seven locations where drugs were distributed. Warrants were served and numerous suspects were taken into custody, officials said.
Those locations include North Third Street, Washington Street, Proudfoot Drive, North Second Street and Nicolls Street in Reading, according to police.
Officials said Thursday 17 of the 23 suspects have been taken into custody.
Police said the group is responsible for an outbreak of overdoses and three deaths that occurred in Reading in September of last year.
The individuals were taken to the Berks County Sheriff's Department Central Processing Center for processing and preliminary arraignment.
The DA's Office said if convicted, suspects face jail time and fines in excess of $100,000.