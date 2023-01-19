READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Elections on Thursday voted to approve and submit a report for the state’s Election Integrity Grant Program.

First Assistant County Solicitor Cody Kaufman explained that ACT 88 requires counties to submit a report to the state within 90 days after an election outlining how ACT 88 money was spent for the previous election.

“We have identified the expenses that we spent using Act 88 money,” Kauffman said. “So far, the total amount that we've expended is $418,863.55. Those expenses include the printing of ballots, training costs for our poll workers, payment of staff at the polling places on Election Day, the secure transportation of our voting machines to the precincts and the cost of BCTV to ensure the security and transparency of centralized pre-canvassing and canvassing.”

Chief Operations Officer Kevin S. Barnhardt said the county was conservative at reporting the expenses, but moving forward, will look at identifying all eligible expenses to realize the full potential of the ACT 88 dollars.

County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach called ACT 88 the one piece of true election reform that has occurred since 2020.

“What this did was to eliminate any outside money coming to counties to help with elections and in place of that, provided budgeted money for counties that only can be utilized in very specific areas,” Leinbach said.

“This only became law last year and the first election it impacted was the general election of 2022.”

In other business, the board voted to turn over a potential case of voter registration fraud to the district attorney for investigation.

Kauffman said an individual (who he did not wish to identify) came to the county with an election card he received which changed his political party.

“The staff and election services pulled the various voter registration applications that were submitted for this individual and in October of 2022 of this past year, there were voter registration applications submitted for this individual which registered a party different than the party that this individual was previously registered for,” Kauffman said.

Upon further review Kauffman said it appeared an unknown individual submitted the application in the name of the complainant.

“The Voter Registration Act specifically criminalizes anybody would intentionally impersonate another in an application for registration,” Kauffman explained. “Further, as we've discussed in previous meetings, the voter registration application itself contains a sworn affirmation that this information is accurate and makes the information subject to perjury.”

“I think this absolutely needs to be investigated by the DA to the best of their ability to try and determine who did this,” Leinbach said. “It may take some forensic skill in handwriting because the handwriting seems dramatically different.”