BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – The opioid crisis kills 14 people in the state each day, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Now, drug companies are being held accountable in a multibillion dollar national settlement.
Pennsylvania is due to get about a billion dollars as part of that settlement with three major pharmaceutical companies. A portion of the money is expected to help fight opioid use in Berks County, as well as every other county in the state.
"The Office of Attorney General is using every tool available to help provide communities across Pennsylvania with relief from the opioid crisis," Shapiro said.
The new funding will give counties many options, Shapiro said, but the requirement is that the money must go toward alleviating the opioid crisis.
Council on Chemical Abuse Executive Director Stanley Papademetriou says about $13 million is expected to come to Berks County.
He added that the Council on Chemical Abuse received approval from the Berks County commissioners to handle those dollars.
The county will not receive $13 million each year, Papademetriou noted, but it could get the money over the course of about 15 years. The money will have to be used to address opioid abuse.
"The bottom line is that there's going to be more resources available in the county for us to do work to address opioid use disorders, as well as other substance use and co-occurring mental health issues," Papademetriou said.
Over the weekend, authorities say a spike in overdoses in Reading left multiple people dead, while sending several others to the hospital for life-saving treatment. Investigators say the drugs may have been laced with fentanyl.
Papademetriou said the Council on Chemical Abuse is looking at what programs it has in place that can continue, while also looking at ways to expand services and create new ones.
"For us, it's a new funding stream," Papademetriou said, "but most importantly, it's additional resources in our community that we still sorely need."
The Council on Chemical Abuse said there are still a lot of unknowns with the money, like when it will come in and how often it will be received.