...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, a strong cold front
moving west to east across the area this morning will bring rain
showers changing to a quick burst of snow with rapidly dropping
temperatures. Snow accumulation will be limited to a half inch
up to an inch and a half but it will fall in a brief period
leading to a quick drop in visibility and icy conditions. West
winds will also gust up to 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE...Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM EST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon
to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact portions of the morning and evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result
in power outages. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be brief but icy conditions
may linger through at least this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&