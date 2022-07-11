BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Fair has returned at the fairgrounds in Bern Township. It includes a goat and sheep show, and games like corn-hole and bingo.
The fair celebrates the county's agricultural heritage and opened Sunday for its 168th year.
It's open every day this week through Friday so visitors can browse livestock and other agriculture exhibits.
Festivities on the Midway run from 4 to 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday night's highlights include a goat obstacle course and a performance by the Rehrig Brothers.
Admission is free.