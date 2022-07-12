BERN TWP., Pa. - Malaina Rhoads stood with her calf Ariel at the Berks County Fair in Bern Township and walked away with a new award.
"I got reserve grand champion youth," said Malaina Rhoads.
It is a show she said she comes to year after year with friends and family, like Kalina Rhoads. She told us what her favorite part of the Fair is.
"Just spending time with friends and being able to show people that there's more to animals than just having them as pets," said Kalaina Rhoads.
Organizers said the show features farm animals from Berks County and beyond.
"The kids start as soon as the animals are born. They walk them all the time, feeding, caring for them," said Kristen Brown, Berks County Fair Vice President.
Brown said the judges have the cows do things, like walk uphill.
"They want to look how dairy they are, how open they are," said Brown.
"For my daughter this is a full year's worth of work right now," said Michael Hix.
Hix of Sweet Swing Farm in Morrisville said it has been a couple years since he has been to the show, one he was showing at growing up.
"Farmers don't get out a whole lot, but this is their week to socialize and you know the competition's one thing, but friendships and stuff like that. That's what gets everyone out here," said Hix.
The Fair will run through Friday.