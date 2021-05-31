People in Berks County were able to take advantage of the beautiful weather on Memorial Day. The sun was a welcome sight and there were summer time vibes all around for the hundreds of people who came out to enjoy Blue Marsh Recreational Area
"It was packed but not in a bad way,” John Valentine, who was enjoying the day with his family, said. “Everybody had a spot. It wasn't too congested. It wasn't as hot as we wanted it to be."
But it wasn't cool enough to keep everyone out of the water.
"So cold but, once you get used to it, it's really fun and I enjoyed my time out here,” Jaiden, who’s in 4th grade, said.
While people who were enjoying the long weekend seemed to be having plenty of fun, they say it's also important to them to reflect on the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice
"It's important because the people who have died in wars don't really get recognized enough because people don't always take time to think about it; so, I think this day is really important because of that,” Jaiden said.
For some like Jimmy Torres, teaching the younger generation about true selflessness is essential when it comes to instilling gratitude and an understanding of our nation's history.
"We've got liberty and freedom; and so, we explain it to them so they can grow up with the same values that we were taught,” Torres said.
Valentine says spending time with family on this solemn day is a way to honor the sacrifice made by those who've laid down their lives for our freedom
"It's just a reminder that if you're alive and you're living, spend time with the ones you love because it's not always going to be here,” he added.