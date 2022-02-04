Reading City Park
Matt Roth | 69 News

READING, Pa. -- Berks County is getting ready for its annual Earth Day event.

The Berks County Earth Day Committee said Friday in a release it will be holding its Berks County Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23 at the Reading City Park.

Events will kick off at noon and run until 6 p.m.

Organizers said the event will go on rain or shine.

The public can enjoy speakers who will discuss sustainability issues, local artists and poets, food vendors and more.

Organizers said they are also looking for volunteers. 

Anyone interested should contact earthdayberks@gmail.com

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you