READING, Pa. -- Berks County is getting ready for its annual Earth Day event.
The Berks County Earth Day Committee said Friday in a release it will be holding its Berks County Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23 at the Reading City Park.
Events will kick off at noon and run until 6 p.m.
Organizers said the event will go on rain or shine.
The public can enjoy speakers who will discuss sustainability issues, local artists and poets, food vendors and more.
Organizers said they are also looking for volunteers.
Anyone interested should contact earthdayberks@gmail.com